Remains found in a landfill identified as a missing South Carolina 5-year-old

(CNN) Police have been looking for 5-year-old Naveah Lashay Adams since August, and they say they have found her body in a South Carolina landfill.

Nevaeh was reported missing after a family member discovered her mother Sharee Bradley, 29, dead in her apartment. Daunte Maurice Johnson was taken into custody after witnesses said they saw him leaving the apartment, and he then told police he killed both Bradley and Naveah, police said.

He told police he dumped the child's body in a city dumpster, but the dumpster had already been emptied and the contents brought to a landfill by the time police arrived, CNN affiliate WIS reported.

Since then, police have been sifting through about 230 tons of trash in the landfill. They found the remains Friday, with DNA confirming her identity, police said.

Nevaeh Adams

Johnson has already been charged in both murders.

Read More