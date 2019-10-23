A New York studio is offering 'Puppy Pilates' to raise money for veterans who can't afford to train a service dog

(CNN) What's more relaxing than a healthy dose of pilates ... and puppies?

A pilates studio in central New York is now offering 'Puppy Pilates', a class where for $25, you can do pilates while playing with puppies.

While exercising with furry friends should be enough for most animal lovers, this unique pilates class comes with a good cause. All of the proceeds will be going to Clear Path for Veterans' Canine Program. The program train dogs to become service animals for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Terri Todd, the owner of Precision Pilates and a mother of three, said the response has been "fantastic." The studio will hold two sessions on October 27.

Her own son, Ryan Woodruff, is a US Marine Corps veteran and the Canine Program director at Clear Path for Veterans. He said the overall cost to raise and properly train a puppy to become a service dog is at least $25,000.

