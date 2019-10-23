Penn State suspends fraternity after a 17-year-old died in an off-campus house

(CNN) Penn State University announced on Tuesday the interim suspension of a fraternity after a 17-year-old died last weekend at an off-campus house.

State College Police responded to a medical emergency Saturday evening at about 9:30 p.m. at an off-campus residence where a 17-year-old male was unconscious and was experiencing shallow breathing, police said in a statement . He was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

The off-campus house was allegedly occupied by members of the Chi Phi fraternity but was not the fraternity's official house, Penn State University said Tuesday

The Alpha Delta Chapter of the fraternity has been suspended until more information is known, the university said. State College Police and the University's Office of Student Conduct are investigating.

"The interim suspension means the fraternity loses all privileges as a recognized student organization pending the outcome of the investigations," Penn State said in a release.

