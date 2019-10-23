Suspect dead and NYPD officer shot in overnight confrontation, police say

New York (CNN) A man is dead and a New York City police officer is recovering after being shot in his bullet-proof vest following a violent struggle in the middle of the night, the NYPD commissioner said Wednesday morning.

Eight uniformed officers responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. from a woman saying that a man was harassing her, banging on doors and breaking glass, Police Commissioner James O'Neill told reporters.

When officers fanned out at the building on Frederick Douglas Boulevard in the Harlem section of Manhattan, one officer encountered the 29-year-old suspect, naked, pointing a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at him.

A violent struggle ensued, O'Neill said. The officer yelled for help, and other officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect several times.

The first officer was shot in the chest. The round was stopped by his bullet-proof vest, authorities said.

