Four flight attendants were arrested in Miami's airport after bringing in thousands in cash, police say

(CNN) Four American Airlines flight attendants were arrested at the Miami International Airport and charged with money laundering after bringing large amounts of cash into the country, police said.

The airline says it's working with law enforcement on their investigation.

The flight attendants were going through a routine customs check Monday during the time of their arrest, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

One Customs and Border Patrol Agent was checking Carlos Alberto Munoz-Moyano, who had arrived on an incoming flight from Chile. The agent asked him how much money he was carrying, and Munoz-Moyano said he had $100, the police report said.

He later changed his statement and said he had $9,000, according to the police report.

