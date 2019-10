You may have heard about the Virginia town that went viral for banning anyone over 14 from trick or treating. Here's the whole story

(CNN) In Chesapeake, Virginia, trick or treating is all about Halloween fun: candy, costumes, and -- if you're over 14 -- a spine-chilling possible $250 fine.

According to the City of Chesapeake code of ordinances, anyone over the age of 14 who engages in trick or treating is guilty of a Class 4 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $250. Anyone who trick or treats after 8 p.m. is also guilty of the same charge.

While many might think this law is a pretty cruel trick, the ban on big kids is nothing new for Chesapeake . In fact, the penalty was only reduced in March 2019 when city officials loosened the original 1970 ordinance that said kids over 12 years old who were trick or treating could face jail time.

"All cities in the Hampton Roads region, which Chesapeake is a part of, passed an ordinance that said if you were older than 12, you can be subject to an arrest, a fine, and/or jail time," Chesapeake spokesperson Heath Covey told CNN.

The ordinance was introduced after an especially violent Halloween in 1968 where a city in the Hampton Roads region witnessed several incidents, including people throwing firecrackers into trick or treaters' Halloween bags.

