A California sheriff's deputy was killed while responding to a call

(CNN) A California sheriff's deputy was shot to death while responding to a call for service, authorities said.

El Dorado County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Ishmael died Wednesday morning in Somerset, the sheriff's office said.

A person who was riding in Ishmael's vehicle while responding to the call was injured during the shooting, but that person's condition was not immediately available, sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said.

Details of the initial call for help were not immediately available.

"We currently have two men in custody and the scene is still active," Prencipe said Wednesday morning. "Residents, we ask that you remain vigilant and call 911 for any suspicious activity."

