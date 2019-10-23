Simone Biles will throw out a first pitch during the World Series. Why we're flipping out

(CNN) Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles was chosen to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 2 of the World Series.

Biles, a Houston native, is no stranger to the mound. She previously threw out the first pitch for a Houston Astros game in 2016.

It was one of the most memorable first pitches in recent memory, as she did a side aerial flip before throwing the ball.

Check out Houston's own @Simone_Biles throwing out the first pitch at the @astros game on July 4th! pic.twitter.com/NJS4H2Hipj — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) July 4, 2016

Biles will follow former Houston Astros catcher Brian McCann, who threw out the first pitch during Game 1.

Fellow Olympian and World Champion boxer Marlen Esparza will call "Play ball" prior to Biles' first pitch, and the national anthem will be sung by US Air Force Airman First class Leah Fox.

Read More