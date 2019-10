Photos: Foods that act as appetite suppressants Greek and Icelandic yogurts are thicker and creamier than regular yogurt. But it's the added protein that keeps us feeling full. Hide Caption 1 of 8

Avocados are an excellent source of heart-healthy fats, and fat fills us up fast, which can be beneficial in controlling hunger.

Adding red chili pepper to an appetizer significantly reduced the total amount of calories and carbohydrates consumed at lunch, according to one study.

Barley is natural appetite suppressant containing a combination of dietary fibers that make it extra filling.

Its high water content makes soup a food low in energy (calorie) density. That means you can fill up on a big portion without consuming a lot of calories.

Salads promote satiety because vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers have a high water content.

Spinach is a source of thylakoids, which have been associated with levels of leptin, the hormone that signals you to "stop" eating.