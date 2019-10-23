(CNN) Researchers have found an unlikely but compelling example of sex bias in the natural history collections of museums around the world.

The fact is that visitors are more likely to find male than female specimens in the Natural History Museum in London or the Smithsonian in Washington.

Natalie Cooper, a researcher from the museum in London, and her colleagues looked at almost 2.5 million specimens from five international collections and concluded that there was a bias towards male specimens. in particular, 40% of the bird specimens and 48% of the mammals analyzed were females.

"We suspected we'd see a bias towards males because science is done by people and people have an inherent male bias," Cooper told CNN via e-mail. "This is especially true as many of our collections come from the Victorian era of macho hunters going out trying to shoot the biggest fiercest creatures for their collections."

More interesting, perhaps, is that the proportion of female specimens hasn't really changed in the past 130 years.

