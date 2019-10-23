Pennsylvania woman ordered quarantined over measles concerns

(CNN) A Pennsylvania woman has been ordered quarantined after she was potentially exposed to measles, the first time the city ordered a quarantine in decades, according to a city spokesman.

Tamika Brown visited Lehigh Valley Health Network on October 12, during a time when people there may have been exposed to measles, according to a court petition. When she was notified of her possible exposure, she was informed that a vaccine could provide immunity, but did not show up to get the vaccine and did not prove immunity to the Allentown Health Bureau, the petition says.

The petition says Brown indicated she would not comply with the quarantine. In response, the Health Bureau went to court, and on Monday, Judge Edward Reibman ordered her to stay in her home until November 3, or until the Health Bureau decides that she is noncommunicable.

Brown is one of five people in the city to be directed to stay under quarantine due to measles concerns, Mike Moore, a spokesman for the city, said in a statement. Moore said that none of the five are currently displaying symptoms of measles. During her quarantine, the Allentown Health Bureau is responsible for providing Brown food and other necessities, the order states.

Allentown Health Bureau Director Vicky Kistler said it is the first time such a court order was issued in about two decades, according to Moore's statement.

