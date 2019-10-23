Packages of dry dates distributed in Florida recalled due to high sulfite content

(CNN) Shivam Distributors of Longwood, Florida, is recalling packages of Parivar brand dry dates because they contain high sulfite content, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Wednesday.

The product was distributed throughout Florida and sold at grocery stores between May and October, the recall says. The recall impacts 7-ounce and 14-ounce packages of the dried fruit with the batch number 125/BIBT. The recalled packages have the UPC number 879111001844 or 879111001226.

The recall came after surveillance testing done by the Florida Department of Agriculture revealed high sulfite content in the 7-ounce pacakges. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recall, according to the FDA notice.

Consumers can return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

