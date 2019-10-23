Dr. Reddy's is recalling some products used to treat heartburn

(CNN) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and its subsidiaries issued a voluntary nationwide recall of its ranitidine medicines used to treat heartburn, the US Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday.

Tests found some of the products were contaminated with N-Nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA.

NDMA is an impurity that is considered a possible carcinogen by the US Environmental Protection Agency . NDMA can be unintentionally introduced into manufacturing through certain chemical reactions.

The FDA has been testing several drugs after it found the impurity in blood pressure and heart failure medicines known as ARBs.

So far, Dr. Reddy's hasn't received any reports of illnesses related to patients taking the drug.