Erling Braut Håland: The teenage sensation everyone's talking about

(CNN) On a night Lionel Messi was busy rewriting the Champions League history books, one of soccer's most exciting teenage talents got to write a whole new chapter of his own.

At just 19, Erling Braut Håland is fast becoming one of the most sought after strikers in European football and it's not difficult to see why.

Salzburg's Norwegian forward Håland scores from the penalty spot against Napoli.

On Wednesday, the Red Bull Salzburg star became the first ever player to score as many as six goals in his first three Champions League appearances.

His two goals in the 3-2 home defeat by Napoli took his tally for the season to a staggering 20 goals in just 13 appearances for the club.

Salzburg's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Håland celebrates after scoring his first goal against Napoli.

It also means he is only the second teenager in Champions League history to score in each of his first three appearances in the competition, after Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema.