Tumi luggage is up to 50% off at Nordstrom Rack right now

Just in time for holiday travel, Nordstrom Rack is hosting a flash sale on Tumi luggage. For the next 48 hours, shoppers can score suitcases, weekender bags, wallets, tote bags and more for up to 50% off their original price.

Tumi is best known for its line of durable, high-end travel offerings. It's a gold standard in luxury luggage, with designs that are lightweight enough to beat weight restrictions while also heavy duty enough to protect your belongings in transit. And it doesn't hurt that they look good as you walk through the airport or traipse abroad.

The biggest value markdowns include the textured Alpha Bravo London Backpack (now 50% off), which is a waterproof-lined sack fitted with padded straps for carrying ease. Plus, it comes with built-in sleeve that can slip on top of a rolling carry-on handle if you're looking for an even easier way to tote it around.

Another great score is the V3 International Carry-On Suitcase (now 30% off) which is the lightest of Tumi's hardside travel collection designs, a big help when you're trying to stay under the weight limit. Did we mention it's also virtually damage proof?

The Voyageur Dara Carry All Bag (now 29% off) can safely stow your laptop, cell phone and other commuting essentials in one vibrant jewel-tone tote.

Of course, this is just a sampling of the dozens of travel goods that are on sale right now. You can scope out all discounted products here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.