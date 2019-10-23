Amazon is taking $100 off the brand new Pixel 4 right now

Yes, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL officially release tomorrow, but that's not stopping Amazon from discounting the latest and greatest from Google.

Currently, you can save $100 on the Just Black Pixel 4 with 64GB and $100 on the Just Black Pixel 4 XL with 64GB. Here's the exact savings:

Google Pixel 4 in Just Black with 64GB ($699.99, originally $799; amazon.com)

Google Pixel 4 XL in Just Black with 64GB ($799.99, originally $899; amazon.com)

So yes, this is a pretty terrific deal on a device that we think sits in the stars among other Android phones. You can see our full review of both new Pixels here.

Plus, Amazon is still bundling a full-priced Pixel 4 or 4 XL with a $100 gift card. So if this discount runs dry, fear not as there are still some good offers out there.

We expect this deal to go fast.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.