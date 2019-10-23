Learn Photoshop, InDesign and the rest of Adobe CC with this $29 course

Story highlights The Complete Adobe CC Training Bundle is available now for $29 from the CNN Store

You'll get access to over 240 lessons ranging from Adobe Photoshop to Premiere Pro

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Complete Adobe CC Training Bundle ($29; store.cnn.com).

Knowing how to use the six core apps of Adobe Creative Cloud can unlock many new doors and experiences. The apps are Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Flash & Animate, After Effects and Premiere Pro. Using all of them together gives you a virtually endless array of tools, so it's a lot to unpack with each app.

However, have no fear -- this week we're highlighting The Complete Adobe CC Training Bundle ($29; store.cnn.com), which includes seven courses with over 240 lessons for learning Creative Cloud. You won't have to search the web for instructions, as you'll have a set of classes that you can watch on demand. Each of these courses provides a deep dive into one of the core programs. It starts with an overview of what a program, let's say Photoshop, can do and then highlights some of the most powerful tools.

The same goes for Illustrator, InDesign, Flash & Animate, After Effects and Premiere Pro. Additionally, there's a seventh course in the bundle that focuses on learning to animate, specifically with Flash & Animate. Each of these courses provides demos and walk-throughs on the core features of the apps. For Photoshop, it will guide you through retouching, and in PremierePro it will go through the effects panel and how to design transitions.

If you want to get into animation, the introduction to animation lesson will be a treasure trove. This course alone provides 43 lessons over 12 hours in an on-demand format. It touches on all primary forms of animation including stop motion, 2D and motion media. And yes, it will give you more knowledge in Flash & Animate.

It's important to point out that this course doesn't include the Creative Cloud software. A subscription to Creative Cloud will be a separate purchase, from Adobe or a third-party retailer like BHPhoto.

But with this bundle, you'll learn a considerable chunk of Adobe's Creative Cloud for just $29 and get to do it in the comfort of your home. The advantage of taking the classes in an on-demand online format is a big one, and this is an excellent way to learn the CC apps, refresh your skills, or use it as a guide for real hands-on productions.

