(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- There were roughly two-dozen Republicans storming a closed-door deposition in hopes to rail against the Democrats' handling of the impeachment inquiry.
-- Analysis: Only seven Republican senators are ruling out removing Donald Trump.
-- Mark Zuckerberg met with Congress for hours over its planned crypto-currency and the political ads policy.
-- Kelly Clarkson has a new talk show and it's a pretty huge deal. Clarkson says she loves hosting a fun and inclusive show.
-- Thirty-nine bodies were found in a container truck in southeastern England. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared his reaction.
-- Four flight attendants were arrested at Miami International Airport after bringing large amounts of money into the country. They were charged with money laundering.
-- Omer Barnes owns a company that makes high security metal doors. Now he builds bullet-resistant doors for schools.
-- Angry crowds bring more tension to Bolivia's streets after claiming the recent presidential election was rigged.
-- The teacher's strike in Chicago is causing hundreds of student athletes to miss out on competing in student competition playoffs.