This Kenyan artist is illustrating African women like you have never seen before

By Aisha Salaudeen, CNN

Updated 7:03 AM ET, Wed October 23, 2019

Chai &amp;amp; Changa: Inspired by Khanga fabrics originating from the coastal area of East Africa. Tea (chai) is big in Kenya and here it is used in celebrating beautiful, dark African skin.
Chai & Changa: Inspired by Khanga fabrics originating from the coastal area of East Africa. Tea (chai) is big in Kenya and here it is used in celebrating beautiful, dark African skin.
Giraffe manor: Nairobi, Kenya, draws people from around the world. This image shows that one can enjoy the safari and Kenyan tea in lovely places around the country.
Giraffe manor: Nairobi, Kenya, draws people from around the world. This image shows that one can enjoy the safari and Kenyan tea in lovely places around the country.
Maasai necklace: A woman adorned in handmade traditional jewelry from the Maasai tribe.
Maasai necklace: A woman adorned in handmade traditional jewelry from the Maasai tribe.
Girls and head wraps: The women use Kitenge fabric, predominantly used in East Africa, to style themselves.
Girls and head wraps: The women use Kitenge fabric, predominantly used in East Africa, to style themselves.
Kericho: Inspired by the tea fields in Kenya.
Kericho: Inspired by the tea fields in Kenya.
Lake Nakuru: Inspired by the lake known for its flamingos.
Lake Nakuru: Inspired by the lake known for its flamingos.
A woman enjoying her vacation in Lamu, Kenya. Inspired by Swahili architecture from Lamu.
A woman enjoying her vacation in Lamu, Kenya. Inspired by Swahili architecture from Lamu.
Yellow cab: Inspired by the debut of fashion brand Maxhosa at the 2019 New York fashion week.
Yellow cab: Inspired by the debut of fashion brand Maxhosa at the 2019 New York fashion week.
An illustration of Maison D&#39;Afie&#39;s Bunny Wu dress.
An illustration of Maison D'Afie's Bunny Wu dress.
Phoebe Ouma
Phoebe Ouma
