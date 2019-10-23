This Kenyan artist is illustrating African women like you have never seen before

Photos: Phoebe Ouma is using illustration to tell stories of African women Chai & Changa: Inspired by Khanga fabrics originating from the coastal area of East Africa. Tea (chai) is big in Kenya and here it is used in celebrating beautiful, dark African skin. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Phoebe Ouma is using illustration to tell stories of African women Giraffe manor: Nairobi, Kenya, draws people from around the world. This image shows that one can enjoy the safari and Kenyan tea in lovely places around the country. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Phoebe Ouma is using illustration to tell stories of African women Maasai necklace: A woman adorned in handmade traditional jewelry from the Maasai tribe. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Phoebe Ouma is using illustration to tell stories of African women Girls and head wraps: The women use Kitenge fabric, predominantly used in East Africa, to style themselves. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Phoebe Ouma is using illustration to tell stories of African women Kericho: Inspired by the tea fields in Kenya. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Phoebe Ouma is using illustration to tell stories of African women Lake Nakuru: Inspired by the lake known for its flamingos. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Phoebe Ouma is using illustration to tell stories of African women A woman enjoying her vacation in Lamu, Kenya. Inspired by Swahili architecture from Lamu. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Phoebe Ouma is using illustration to tell stories of African women Yellow cab: Inspired by the debut of fashion brand Maxhosa at the 2019 New York fashion week. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Phoebe Ouma is using illustration to tell stories of African women An illustration of Maison D'Afie's Bunny Wu dress. Hide Caption 9 of 10