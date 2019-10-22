Chris, the famously woolly sheep, has died

(CNN) Chris the sheep lived a, shall we say, full and fluffy life, beloved by fans worldwide for his singular woolliness.



He died at his home at the Little Oak Sanctuary, where he had been living since his rise to fame in 2015.

While Chris should be appreciated for his many lovable qualities -- consider his kind eyes and gently sloping nose -- he became internationally celebrated after becoming the unofficial world record holder for having grown the heaviest fleece.

He was found outside of Australia's capital, Canberra, so overgrown with fleece that he could barely walk . Almost 90 lbs!

When he was found, Chris was carrying years worth of wool on his body, making it difficult for him to walk.

Little Oak Sanctuary, announced the legendary sheep's death on Tuesday in a Facebook post

