Chris, the famously woolly sheep, has died

(CNN)Chris the sheep lived a, shall we say, full and fluffy life, beloved by fans worldwide for his singular woolliness.
He died at his home at the Little Oak Sanctuary, where he had been living since his rise to fame in 2015.
While Chris should be appreciated for his many lovable qualities -- consider his kind eyes and gently sloping nose -- he became internationally celebrated after becoming the unofficial world record holder for having grown the heaviest fleece.
He was found outside of Australia's capital, Canberra, so overgrown with fleece that he could barely walk. Almost 90 lbs!
Little Oak Sanctuary, announced the legendary sheep's death on Tuesday in a Facebook post.
"We are heartbroken at the loss of this sweet, wise, friendly soul," said the post.
Little Oak Sanctuary made a point of looking at Chris as more than a spectacle and respecting him as a companion.
"He was so much more than this, so very much more," it said in the post. "And we will remember him for all that he was - someone, not something - here with us, not for us. RIP dear Chris."
Those wishing to mourn Chris's passing may visit his famous fleece on display at the National Museum of Australia.