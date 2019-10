Issei Kato/Pool/Getty Images Japan's Emperor Naruhito proclaims his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, October 22 in Tokyo, Japan. In photos: Japan's Emperor Naruhito's enthronement

Issei Kato/Pool/Getty Images Japan's Emperor Naruhito proclaims his enthronement to the world at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday, October 22 in Tokyo, Japan.

In a centuries-old ceremony, Japan's Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his enthronement on Tuesday.

Japan's much-loved former Emperor Akihito, Naruhito's father, stepped down at the end of April, making him the first to do so in 200 years.