Skin care brand Sunday Riley wrote fake Sephora reviews for almost two years, FTC says

(CNN) Skin care brand Sunday Riley settled with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday after the company was accused of posting fake reviews of their products on Sephora's website for two years.

According to the FTC , employees of the company were ordered to write fake reviews and dislike negative ones in order to boost sales.

As part of the settlement, Sunday Riley agreed not to write fake reviews. The company did not admit wrongdoing or receive any form of punishment.

Sunday Riley and Sephora did not respond to CNN emails for comment Tuesday.

The Texas-based company, founded by CEO Sunday Riley, posted fake reviews from 2015 to 2017, the FTC said. The investigation into the company started when a former employee accused Sunday Riley of faking reviews.