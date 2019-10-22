SeaWorld, Sesame Workshop announce second Sesame Place theme park in San Diego

(CNN) If you're looking for sunny days where the air is sweet, this may be just the place for you.

The 17-acre Sesame Place will be located next to SeaWorld San Diego. The theme park will be replacing SeaWorld's Aquatica water park.

While you might run into a monster or two, the new Sesame Place park will feature an interactive Sesame Street neighborhood - 123 Stoop included - as well as family rides, water slides, live character shows and parades.

Steve Youngwood, President, Media & Education and Chief Operating Officer of Sesame Workshop, said the new park will "give guests a unique and powerful way to experience Sesame Street" while furthering the nonprofit's educational mission.

