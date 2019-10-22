Queen Latifah to be honored by Harvard for her contributions to black culture

(CNN) Queen Latifah will be awarded the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal by Harvard University for her contributions to black history and culture on Tuesday.

Latifah is one of seven honorees who will be recognized for their efforts at Harvard's Hutchins Center Honors

The event will take place at Harvard's Sanders Theatre on its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts

The music artist, producer, and actress has earned a Grammy, an Emmy, and a Golden Globe. In 2006, Latifah became the first hip-hop artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The icon, whose real name is Dana Owens, wrote "Ladies First: Revelations of a Strong Woman" and hosted her talk show, "The Queen Latifah Show", for almost four years.

