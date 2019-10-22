Allegations of racial abuse at high school football game 'egregious,' New Jersey police chief says

(CNN) Two 17-year-old boys are accused of directing the n-word at a group of younger African-American girls -- one of whom was also urinated on -- at a high school football game in New Jersey, Lawrence Township Police chief Brian Caloiaro said.

"We totally understand that these allegations are very egregious," Caloiaro said Tuesday. "We want the public to know that we take all crimes here in Lawrence Township seriously, and we're not going to stop with this investigation until all the facts are uncovered."

Police had previously declined to specify the racial slurs that were used in the incident. On Tuesday, police said that the victims -- all African-American middle school girls -- were called the n-word.

The two boys, both Lawrence High School students of Indian descent, were arrested on Saturday night and taken into custody without incident, police said. Both are charged with four counts of bias intimidation and four counts of harassment, and one is also charged with two counts of lewdness.

