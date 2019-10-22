He grew a 910-pound pumpkin and then used it as a boat

(CNN) Instead of making a giant jack o'lantern or a massive pie that could feed the whole town, a farmer in Tennessee took his 910-pound pumpkin out for a spin in his pond.

It's been Justin Ownby's dream to grow a giant pumpkin. And for the past four years, he has been trying to reach his goal of growing a 1,000 pound pumpkin, his wife, Christin, told CNN.

Justin Ownby standing next to his giant pumpkin.

This year the farmer from Cleveland, Tennessee, had an extra special seed to plant in May - a seed from last year's record-breaking pumpkin grown in Tennessee that weighed more than 1,700 pounds, according to Christin.

"He was out there daily watering it, covering it during the heat of the day and making sure the beetles didn't get to it," she said.

When it was done growing, the pumpkin was hauled onto a trailer. With the help of a neighbor, who had access to a large scale, it was weighed.

