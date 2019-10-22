A baby girl was born by candlelight in a laundry room as a tornado touched down in Texas

(CNN) Every birth story is one parents love to tell over and over, but Sekani's is truly unique.

She came into the world during a tornado -- taking her first breath by candlelight in a laundry room.

The day started out beautiful

Sekani's mom was a week overdue when she came to the Bump Birthing Center in Rowlett, Texas, on Sunday.

"It was a beautiful day outside, nothing to worry about," said Kasie McElhaney, the owner and lead midwife at the center in suburban Dallas.

"Then around 10 p.m., or a little before, it was time for her to start pushing and our phones all started going off saying there is a tornado near us."

