Willie Brown, Hall of Famer for the Oakland Raiders, dies

(CNN) Longtime Oakland Raiders defensive back and Hall of Famer Willie Brown has died at 78, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brown played 16 seasons in the American Football League and the NFL and was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1984.

After playing football at Grambling State University, Brown went undrafted into the then-AFL. He was cut by the Houston Oilers but went on to play four seasons for the Denver Broncos and then 12 for the Raiders. Brown played in 204 games from 1963 through 1978 and was an all-league selection seven times.

The Raiders said he "exemplified the Raider spirit."

"His legendary performance on the field changed the way the cornerback position was played and his valued guidance as a coach, mentor and administrator permeated the organization and touched countless individuals both on and off the field," team officials said in a statement. "Willie's loss will leave a tremendous void, but his leadership and presence will always be a major part of the fabric of the Raiders family."

