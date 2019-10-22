Houston Astros deny exec taunted women reporters following World Series berth

(CNN) The Houston Astros' front office ought to be talking about World Series preparations after a thrilling weekend win. Instead, it's denying allegations that a team executive verbally accosted women journalists.

The freshly minted American League champs sent CNN a statement Tuesday refuting reports from Sports Illustrated and a handful of journalists accusing assistant general manager Brandon Taubman of yelling at three women reporting on the team's postgame celebration Saturday.

It's not just that he's accused of yelling; it's what he allegedly yelled.

Witnesses say Taubman emphatically celebrated the signing of relief pitcher Roberto Osuna, who the Astros acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, weeks after Major League Baseball handed him a 75-game suspension for violating its domestic violence policy.

According to Sports Illustrated's Monday report, the team was celebrating its Game 6 win over the New York Yankees when Taubman homed in on three women in the locker room, one wearing a bracelet promoting domestic violence awareness, and said six times, "Thank God we got Osuna! I'm so f***ing glad we got Osuna!"

Read More