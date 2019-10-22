Getting dads to do more around the house, starting with a history lesson

The changing nature of fatherhood
Lean In, a women's empowerment organization, wants stock photos to reflect the changing nature of fatherhood. These images portray dads who appear emotionally accessible and actively involved in their kids' lives.
Researchers have found children generally feel a stronger emotional connection to mothers. But fathers are trying to catch up.
Fathers have nearly tripled the amount of time spent with their kids since 1965, according to Pew Research Center.
The new definition of fatherhood includes same-sex couples.
Dads today make more time for housework and hanging out with their children.
More time in direct child care has led today's fathers to be more comfortable expressing emotion with their kids.
Family pyschologists say that both parents should share feelings with their children.
Social stigmas about stay-at-home fathers are diminishing as such dads become more common.