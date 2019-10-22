Breaking News

CNN Parenting

Getting dads to do more around the house, starting with a history lesson

By Elissa Strauss, CNN

Updated 6:07 AM ET, Thu November 14, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lean In, a women&#39;s empowerment organization, wants stock photos to reflect the changing nature of fatherhood. These images portray dads who appear emotionally accessible and actively involved in their kids&#39; lives.
Photos: The changing nature of fatherhood
Lean In, a women's empowerment organization, wants stock photos to reflect the changing nature of fatherhood. These images portray dads who appear emotionally accessible and actively involved in their kids' lives.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Researchers have found children generally feel a stronger emotional connection to mothers. But fathers are trying to catch up.
Photos: The changing nature of fatherhood
Researchers have found children generally feel a stronger emotional connection to mothers. But fathers are trying to catch up.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Fathers have nearly tripled the amount of time spent with their kids since 1965, according to Pew Research Center.
Photos: The changing nature of fatherhood
Fathers have nearly tripled the amount of time spent with their kids since 1965, according to Pew Research Center.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
The new definition of fatherhood includes same-sex couples.
Photos: The changing nature of fatherhood
The new definition of fatherhood includes same-sex couples.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Dads today make more time for housework and hanging out with their children.
Photos: The changing nature of fatherhood
Dads today make more time for housework and hanging out with their children.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
More time in direct child care has led today&#39;s fathers to be more comfortable expressing emotion with their kids.
Photos: The changing nature of fatherhood
More time in direct child care has led today's fathers to be more comfortable expressing emotion with their kids.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Family pyschologists say that both parents should share feelings with their children.
Photos: The changing nature of fatherhood
Family pyschologists say that both parents should share feelings with their children.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Social stigmas about stay-at-home fathers are diminishing as such dads become more common.
Photos: The changing nature of fatherhood
Social stigmas about stay-at-home fathers are diminishing as such dads become more common.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
01 redefining masculinity RESTRICTED06 redefining masculinity02 redefining masculinity RESTRICTED08 redefining masculinity RESTRICTED04 redefining masculinity RESTRICTED03 redefining masculinity RESTRICTED07 redefining masculinity RESTRICTED