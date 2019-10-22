(CNN) Come the end of the season, Tottenham could well view this evening as the crucial turning point in what has so far been a painful campaign for its fans.

Memories of last season's improbable run to the Champions League final have rapidly started to fade, as just two wins in its previous 11 matches has already left Spurs 13 points adrift of Premier League leader Liverpool, out of the League Cup against fourth-tier Colchester and on the receiving end of a Champions League humiliation to Bayern Munich.

But on Tuesday, Tottenham found in Red Star a team more than willing to roll over and provide the kind of revitalizing win that was sorely needed in this part of north London.

For all of Spurs' intensity, crisp passing and sharp tackling -- traits that have been severely lacking on this recent wretched run -- Red Star was lackadaisical, sloppy and disinterested.

Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane helped themselves to a brace each, with Erik Lamela getting a second-half goal his creative efforts deserved in a 5-0 win that will at least partially lift the gloom this season.

Read More