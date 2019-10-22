A woman read The Secret Garden as a child, then gave it away. She just found her old book in a museum

(CNN)Like many British children, Zoe Andrews and her sister Hannah loved The Secret Garden, the 1911 classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.
In the inside cover of the Ladybird Children's Classics edition, they even wrote Hannah's name in hieroglyphics.
Andrews grew up, and eventually donated the beloved children's book to a local Oxfam charity shop.
Until she found it again, decades later, in a museum in Reading, England.
The episode happened last week, when Andrews was flipping through the pages of second-hand books at the Museum of English Rural Life (MERL) shop.
"It's not every day that you pick up a book, open it, and, in the inside cover, find your sister's name, in hieroglyphics ... the ones you wrote when you were kids," the MERL's digital editor Joe Vaughan sad in a Twitter thread recounting the incredible discovery.
Andrews said in a tweet that she couldn't believe it when she found the book. "I text my mum. Had to re-purchase it. What are the chances?!"
Tweeting from an account whose authenticity was confirmed to CNN by MERL, she added that the unusual purchase "was only a quid (one pound)".
The book was purchased from a charity shop in Wallingford before making it to the MERL store for reselling.
Danielle Eade, who works at the museum, said in a statement to CNN: "I was standing in the shop near Zoe as she was buying the book, and she almost didn't tell us the story behind it!
"When she did, I couldn't let her leave without finding out more and asking her for a photo. It was such a lovely and heart-warming tale."
Kate Arnold-Forster, director at the MERL, added: "One of the most unexpected yet fascinating aspects of libraries is discovering books that bear traces of their readers' lives, moving us to speculate about how they were read and enjoyed.
"That it's The Secret Garden -- a novel that's survived generations and provided a magical escape for so many readers -- makes this story all the more wonderful."