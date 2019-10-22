A woman read The Secret Garden as a child, then gave it away. She just found her old book in a museum

(CNN) Like many British children, Zoe Andrews and her sister Hannah loved The Secret Garden, the 1911 classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

In the inside cover of the Ladybird Children's Classics edition, they even wrote Hannah's name in hieroglyphics.

Andrews grew up, and eventually donated the beloved children's book to a local Oxfam charity shop.

Until she found it again, decades later, in a museum in Reading, England.

The episode happened last week, when Andrews was flipping through the pages of second-hand books at the Museum of English Rural Life (MERL) shop.

