Police fire shots to stop armed man driving stolen ambulance in Oslo

(CNN) Police officers in the Norwegian capital Oslo fired shots to stop an armed man who was driving a stolen ambulance, the city's force said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"We have control of an ambulance that was stolen earlier by an armed man. Shots were fired to stop the perpetrator, he is not critically injured," the tweet said, adding that more information will follow.

A number of people were hit by the ambulance, police told Reuters. Among them were a woman and children in a stroller who were taken to hospital, according to a second tweet from police.

"Two babies were injured after the hijacked ambulance hit a family. They are twins, seven months old, they are being treated," said a spokesman for Oslo University hospital, reported Reuters.

Two of the hospital's ambulances were involved, the spokesman said.

