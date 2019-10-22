Earn a $25 credit when you stock up on boots and coats at Zappos

If you're looking to stock up on boots and coats for the winter season, you'll want to take advantage of the sale going on at Zappos right now. On Tuesday and Wednesday only, Zappos is holding a flash sale to fulfill all your cold weather needs.

Spend $100 or more on select boots and coats, and you'll earn a $25 Zappos code to use on a future purchase.

Trudge through the snow and rain with select boots from brands like Clarks, Dr. Martens, Cole Haan and more. And if wind gives you the chills, you can grab coats from names like Columbia, Levi's and Blank NYC. Below we've pulled some of our favorite items from the sale. Combine these, or your own picks, to earn that $25 gift card and keep yourself stylish and warm all winter long.

Rockport Carly Bootie ($89.95, originally $109.95; zappos.com)

Clarks Sillian Sway ($108, originally $120; zappos.com)

Levi's Women's Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket ($31.10, originally $64.50; zappos.com)

Blank NYC Faux Fur Crop Jacket ($50.09, originally $98; zappos.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.