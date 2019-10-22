Save on SD cards and external storage with Amazon's Gold Box deal

Amazon's Gold Box deal is turning to PC accessories and products on Tuesday, and it's bringing some terrific deals for one day only. Now's your chance to save on SD cards (both micro and normal), external hard drives and even network storage units.

SD Cards

The Lexar Professional 128GB SDXC Uhs-II Card is currently $159.99, originally $179.99. The 32GB version is also on sale ($36.37, originally $47.79). This powerful SD card is capable of capturing 1080p full HD and 4K video and features a read transfer speed up to 2,000 times faster than other SDs.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SDXC UHS-I Card is $159.99, originally $240.59. You can also get the 32GB version ($12.89, originally $22.99). These SDs are resistant to water, temperature, shock and even X-rays. They're also capable of 4K video storage.

The SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card is $149.99, originally $199.99. You can also pick up the 400GB version ($84.95, originally $92.99), the 256GB version ($40.39, originally $53.81) and the 64GB version ($14.49, originally $15.29). This tiny card is 4K UHD and full HD-ready and is capable of up to 160MB/s in read speeds.

Cloud and Hard Storage

The WD 16TB My Cloud EX2 Ultra Network Attached Storage is now $807.90, originally $899.99. Other sales include the 12TB version ($529.99, originally $599.99), the 8TB version ($299.99, originally $457.63) and the 4TB version ($308.99, originally $349.99). This personal cloud storage network has immense storage capacity. With a 1.3 GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of memory, your transfers will be quick and smooth.

The SanDisk Extreme 500 Portable SSD 1TB is $159.99, originally $360.99. Not only is this drive a whole terabyte, but it's a solid-state drive, providing extremely fast data transfer speeds.

Those are our favorites, but they're not the only storage devices on sale. Below are the honorable mentions, also worth checking out.

If you're finding yourself running out of space, try out one of these devices while Amazon's Gold Box deal lasts. The sale features other miscellaneous PC accessories too, from Wi-Fi range extenders to a few whole computers.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.