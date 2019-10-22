Today in Amazon Outlet: 5 great deals you can shop right now

Amazon offers seemingly endless ways to save money, from Prime free two-day shipping to its daily Gold Box offers. One newer feature on Amazon that makes finding savings even easier is Amazon Outlet, the retailer's overstock clearance section.

Just the way your favorite clothing retailers may have bought too many denim shorts for the summer season and are now slashing prices to clear out their inventory, so Amazon Outlet does with products across pretty much every category. Right now, for instance, there are thousands of items, ranging from home decor to skin care products, at some of the lowest prices we've seen online.

To help sort through the options, we've compiled five of the top discounts and deals worth adding to your online cart.

CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser ($10.49, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

CeraVe products like its Foaming Facial Cleanser were developed with the help of dermatologists to ensure the formulas were gentle enough for those with sensitive skin, but still potent enough to remove excess dirt and keep the skin's barrier hydrated and supple. And the current price on Amazon is less than what you'd expect to pay at the drugstore.

Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket (starting at $50.80; amazon.com)

Perfect for the approaching colder seasons, this Columbia jacket features an Omni-Heat Reflective lining that keeps you dry and warm by retaining your own body heat. Plus it's water-resistant, in case you get caught in a shower.

Cosori Personal Blender ($28.58, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Whip up your own smoothies, protein shakes, salad dressings and more in a flash with this high-speed blender. It features three different blade edges that can work on a variety of ingredients, including harder-to-blend items such as nuts, ice and seeds. Right now you can get it for less than half its original price.

Otterbox Commuter Series Case for iPhone XR ($37.46, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

Otterbox has become synonymous with complete protection when it comes to smart devices. These lightweight protective cases are drop-, shock- and bump-resistant, and the port cover can keep dust and debris out of your device. Currently the phone accessory is 25% off its original price tag, ringing in at $37.46.

Zinus Alexis Wood Bed Frame ($212.03, originally $375; amazon.com)

Nearly 1,500 past Amazon customers have rated the Zinus Wood Bed Frame an average 4.6 stars out of 5; it's even been named an Amazon's Choice product, too. Now you can enjoy this premium bed frame, which doesn't require a box spring and is easy to assemble, for over $150 off its original price tag.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.