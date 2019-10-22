Save when you bundle a Tile Tracker and Echo Dot

Amazon's Echo Dot can do practically anything, and Tile trackers aim to help you locate missing objects with ease. From now until December 25, Tile has teamed up with Amazon to offer two special bundle deals that will make life in a smart home even easier for the forgetful.

Besides turning on the lights and playing your favorite tunes, Echo Dot joins forces with Tile so you can find things you've misplaced by simply asking Alexa. You can ask Alexa to ping any one of your tiles. This is made possible by a Tile skill for Alexa.

Tile and Amazon are offering two bundles with the third-generation Echo Dot. The first includes a Tile sticker four-pack. These compact devices, with adhesive backs that will stick onto almost anything, have a range of 150 feet. That TV remote under the couch? Easy to find with Alexa on your side.

The other bundle includes two Tile Mates and two Tile Slims to attach to anything else you're likely to lose, like keys and wallets.

If you can't stop losing things and you've been dreaming of a smart home, check out these Tile and Amazon bundles before they're gone on December 25.

Amazon Echo Dot + Tile Sticker 4-pack ($59.99, originally $109.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Dot + Tile Mate & Slim (2 Slims + 2 Mates) ($74.99, originally $123.04; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.