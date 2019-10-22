(CNN) The King of Thailand has stripped his royal consort of her titles, status, and military ranks for being "disloyal," only three months after she was anointed.

Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, 34, had been bestowed the title of royal consort on July 28, the first woman to be given the rank in nearly a century.

But an official notice, released Monday by the Thai Royal Household, announced that King Maha Vajiralongkorn had withdrawn all of her royal titles and military ranks for her "ambition" in wanting to be "equivalent with queen."

According to the notice, Wongvajirapakdi had previously attempted to obstruct Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya from being crowned, and had asked to be appointed to the role instead.

"After her repeated violations and attempted interference with royal affairs, His Majesty the King graciously granted her the title of Royal Noble Consort in July out of hope that Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi would lessen her pressure and change her behavior and acts," the notice said.

