Breaking News

Rat-eating macaques could boost palm oil sustainability in Malaysia

By Jack Guy, CNN

Updated 5:17 AM ET, Tue October 22, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Researchers were shocked to discover that pig-tailed macaques eat rats.
Researchers were shocked to discover that pig-tailed macaques eat rats.

(CNN)Monkeys in Malaysia have been found to eat rats in such great quantities they could replace chemical pest control on palm oil plantations.

Pig-tailed macaques are widely regarded as pests themselves and researchers thought they mainly ate fruit, as well as small birds and lizards, according to a report published in Current Biology on Monday.
"I was stunned when I first observed that macaques feed on rats in plantations," said study co-author Nadine Ruppert, of Universiti Sains Malaysia, in a statement.
"I did not expect them to hunt these relatively large rodents or that they would even eat so much meat."
    Palm oil has been much maligned for its role in driving deforestation, and researchers believe macaques could enhance palm oil sustainability by reducing rat populations.
    Read More
    Halved oil palm kernels from Malaysia, the world&#39;s largest producer. Palm oil fuels a $50 billion global industry, &lt;a href=&quot;https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2015/07/27/755234/10143225/en/Palm-Oil-Market-Is-Anticipated-To-Grow-To-88-Billion-By-2022-New-Report-By-Grand-View-Research-Inc.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;projected&lt;/a&gt; to rise to $88 billion by 2022.
    Photos: 9 things you didn't know had palm oil in them
    Halved oil palm kernels from Malaysia, the world's largest producer. Palm oil fuels a $50 billion global industry, projected to rise to $88 billion by 2022.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    As the most used vegetable oil on the planet, palm oil can be found in many everyday items, from cleaning products to foodstuffs and cosmetics. In lipstick, it holds color well, doesn&#39;t melt at high temperatures, and has a smooth application and virtually no taste. Palm oil is common in many other cosmetics.
    Photos: 9 things you didn't know had palm oil in them
    As the most used vegetable oil on the planet, palm oil can be found in many everyday items, from cleaning products to foodstuffs and cosmetics. In lipstick, it holds color well, doesn't melt at high temperatures, and has a smooth application and virtually no taste. Palm oil is common in many other cosmetics.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    In soap, palm oil is used for its ability to remove oil and dirt from hair and skin as well to moisturize. In shampoos, palm oil is used as a conditioning agent to help restore natural oils in hair.
    Photos: 9 things you didn't know had palm oil in them
    In soap, palm oil is used for its ability to remove oil and dirt from hair and skin as well to moisturize. In shampoos, palm oil is used as a conditioning agent to help restore natural oils in hair.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Packaged bread often uses palm oil as it&#39;s sold at room temperature, easy to bake with and inexpensive.
    Photos: 9 things you didn't know had palm oil in them
    Packaged bread often uses palm oil as it's sold at room temperature, easy to bake with and inexpensive.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Palm oil is refined to create detergents, washing powder and other cleaning products.
    Photos: 9 things you didn't know had palm oil in them
    Palm oil is refined to create detergents, washing powder and other cleaning products.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Used in margarine, palm oil is solid at room temperature and free of trans fats.
    Photos: 9 things you didn't know had palm oil in them
    Used in margarine, palm oil is solid at room temperature and free of trans fats.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Baked goods, such as cookies, are given a creamy taste and texture thanks to palm oil.
    Photos: 9 things you didn't know had palm oil in them
    Baked goods, such as cookies, are given a creamy taste and texture thanks to palm oil.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Palm oil is used in some ice creams to help make it creamy and smooth.
    Photos: 9 things you didn't know had palm oil in them
    Palm oil is used in some ice creams to help make it creamy and smooth.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    In certain chocolates, palm oil is used to help create a smooth and shiny appearance and keep it from melting.
    Photos: 9 things you didn't know had palm oil in them
    In certain chocolates, palm oil is used t