By Zach Wade, CNN

Updated 1:56 PM ET, Tue October 22, 2019

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump called the impeachment inquiry a "lynching," employing a term associated with the extrajudicial killings of African-Americans.
-- Everyone knows the royals take a lot of heat. Now a source has come forward claiming that all of the anti-Harry and Meghan hysteria is driven by tabloid media and palace leaks.
-- Conservative Republicans unveiled their plan to replace Obamacare just as premiums for Obamacare drop again.
    -- Monday night's "Dancing With the Stars" episode left the ballroom in shock as a fan favorite was eliminated.
    -- Justin Trudeau will serve as Canada's Prime Minister for a second term as election results showed his Liberal Party will return to power, but as a minority government.
    -- A mom spotted extremist messaging on her son's social media. Now she has shared a warning for anyone with white teen sons.
      -- At least one person was injured in a shooting at a Santa Rosa, California, high school.
      -- A baseball team denied allegations that an executive taunted women reporters during their World Series berth celebration.