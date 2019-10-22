(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump called the impeachment inquiry a "lynching," employing a term associated with the extrajudicial killings of African-Americans.
-- Everyone knows the royals take a lot of heat. Now a source has come forward claiming that all of the anti-Harry and Meghan hysteria is driven by tabloid media and palace leaks.
-- Conservative Republicans unveiled their plan to replace Obamacare just as premiums for Obamacare drop again.
-- Monday night's "Dancing With the Stars" episode left the ballroom in shock as a fan favorite was eliminated.
-- Justin Trudeau will serve as Canada's Prime Minister for a second term as election results showed his Liberal Party will return to power, but as a minority government.
-- A mom spotted extremist messaging on her son's social media. Now she has shared a warning for anyone with white teen sons.
-- At least one person was injured in a shooting at a Santa Rosa, California, high school.
-- A baseball team denied allegations that an executive taunted women reporters during their World Series berth celebration.