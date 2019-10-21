Researchers discover Japanese carrier from the World War II Battle of Midway

(CNN) A team of deep-sea explorers and historians have discovered a Japanese aircraft carrier that sank during the historic Battle of Midway in World War II.

The wreckage of Akagi, which was sunk on June 5, 1942, during the significant four-day naval battle that killed 3,057 Japanese and 307 Americans, was located on Sunday, Vulcan Inc. said in a press release.

Crew aboard the Research Vessel Petrel, which is owned and operated by Vulcan Inc., determined the ruins belonged to Akagi by taking sonar images identified by the vessel and matching them with the dimensions and location of the lost warship.

"Every shipwreck we find reminds us all of the ultimate sacrifice made by those who served their countries," said Robert Kraft, Vulcan Inc.'s director of undersea operations, in a press release. "Our team is truly honored to have discovered the Japanese Flagship Carrier, Akagi."

The ruins of the Akagi were found on October 20.

The ruins of Akagi were found in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, resting more than 17,000 feet below the surface of the Central Pacific ocean about 1,300 miles northwest of Pearl Harbor, the press release said.

Read More