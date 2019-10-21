What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, right, celebrates with his teammate Justin Verlander after hitting a walk-off two-run homerun to win the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees in Houston on Saturday, October 19. The Astros will make their second World Series appearance in three seasons, going head-to-head with the Washington Nationals starting on Tuesday, October 22. Matt Slocum/AP
The University of Oklahoma's Sooner Schooner topples over during a touchdown celebration in the second quarter of a college football game against West Virginia in Norman, Oklahoma, on October 19. In a statement released on Saturday, the OU Athletic department said, "Three individuals were evaluated at the stadium and released. All others reported that they were uninjured." The ponies were also uninjured in the accident.David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Devin Robinson of the Toronto Raptors attempts to block a shot by Chicago guard Zach LaVine during their NBA pre-season game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, October 13.Mark Blinch/Getty Images
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman catches a pass over Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King during the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, October 20.Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Washington Nationals players celebrate in the locker after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals to win the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, October 15, at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. The Nationals advance to the World Series for the first time in the history of the franchise and will face the Houston Astros beginning Tuesday, October 22.Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports
The Minnesota Vikings defense celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter of their NFL game against Philadelphia in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on October 13.Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
South Africa's Faf de Klerk, right, runs to score a try during the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match against Japan, in Tokyo Stadium between Japan and South Africa in Tokyo, Japan, on October 20.Mark Baker/AP
Scotty Hopson of the New Zealand Breakers drives to the basket against Didi Louzada of the Sydney Kings during their round three NBL match at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on October 20.Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images
Illinois kicker James McCourt is hoisted in the air by his teammates after kicking the game winning field goal against the Wisconsin Badgers in a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, on October 19.Patrick Gorski/USA Today Sports
Mt. Fuji is seen in the background as Saki Takeo of Japan plays during the final round of the Stanley Ladies at Tomei Country Club in Susono, Japan, on October 13.Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images
Chinese swimmer Ruixuan Zhang blows water out of his mouth before the 200-meter breaststroke final during the FINA Swimming World Cup in Berlin, Germany, on October 13.Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn deflects a pass intended for Van Jefferson of the Florida Gators during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, on October 19.Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Players from the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings brawl during the third period of their game at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on October 19.Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports
China's Wei Sun competes in the Men's Parallel Bars final during the cWolfgang Rattay/Reuters
Triathletes bike over a marsh during the Ironman 70.3 in Wilmington, North Carolina, on October 19.Donald Miralle/Getty Images
Brendan Gaughan flips in turn 3 during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Monday, October 14. Gaughan was uninjured in the crash.Greg McWilliams/AP
St. Louis center fielder Harrison Bader reacts after losing the National League Championship Series to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 15. The Cardinals were swept by the Nationals in four games to get knocked out of the postseason.Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Japan's Takuya Haneda competes in the Men's Canoe Single semi-final on the third day of the NHK Cup Canoe Slalom at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Center in Tokyo, Japan, on October 20.Koki Nagahama/Getty Images
Temira Mataroa of Counties Manukau and Chelsea Bremner of Canterbury compete for a lineout during the Farah Palmer Cup on October 20 in Christchurch, New Zealand. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images
Lim Eun-soo of Korea performs during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating at Orleans Arena on October 20 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Christian Petersen/International Skating Union via Getty Images
Belarus' Igor Stasevich jumps over Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong for the ball during a Euro 2020 qualifying soccer match at the Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus, on October 13. Sergei Grits/AP
CSKA Moscow's goaltender Ilya Sorokin attempts to block a goal in a match against Dynamo Moscow and CSKA Moscow at VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, October 16.Mikhail Japaridze/TASS/Sipa USA
Sailing boats participate in the 51th annual "Barcolana" regatta in north-eastern Italy, on October 13. The Barcolana takes place in the Gulf of Trieste with hundreds of participants every year.Paolo Giovannini/AP
Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Damar Hamlin tackles Syracuse Orange wide receiver Nykeim Johnson during the second quarter at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, on Friday, October 18. Rich Barnes/USA Today Sports
Cyclists ride uphill in the 28th Japan Cup in Utsunomiya, Japan, on October 20. Kei Tsuji/Getty Images
A member of the Twin Donut Rowing Club competes in the Directors' Challenge Women's Quads division during the 55th Head of the Charles Regatta on October 20 in Boston, Massachusetts.Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Mackenzie Blackwood of the New Jersey Devils makes a save against the Vancouver Canucks, resulting in a 1-0 shutout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on October 19.Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Hafizh Syahrin of Malaysia leads the field during the "Minimoto race in Mobi Park" pre-event at the MotoGP of Japan Press Conference at Twin Ring Motegi on October 17 in Motegi, Japan. See 26 sports photos from last weekMirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images