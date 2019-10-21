A Vietnam veteran in hospice care got to see his beloved dog for the last time

(CNN) When a veteran was admitted to hospice care last week, he had only one last wish: to say goodbye to his beloved dog, Patch.

John Vincent is a Marine who fought in Vietnam. The 69-year-old was hospitalized in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before being transferred to a nearby VA hospice facility.

Because Vincent has no family in the area, his 6-year-old Yorkshire Terrier mix was taken to Albuquerque's Animal Welfare Department.

Adam Ricci, chief of field operations at the city's Animal Welfare Department, told CNN it's standard practice for dogs to end up in their care in situations like this.

But this one was a little different.

