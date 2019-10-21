(CNN) More than 6,400 pounds of a Walmart brand's frozen meat have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination.

George's Prepared Foods, the company that produces Walmart's Great Value frozen, fully cooked meat, said that the products were meant to be disposed of after a small group of them tested positive for salmonella but were accidentally shipped nationwide.

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties, 24.92-oz

Use-by date: 10/16/19

