Milwaukee police officer buys children car seats instead of ticketing their mom

(CNN) When Andrella "Lashae" Jackson was pulled over on October 12 by a Milwaukee police officer who noticed her two young daughters were not in car seats, the single mom of five expected to leave with a hefty ticket.

Instead, Officer Kevin Zimmerman purchased and installed two car seats for the girls, Niyah and Sky, and issued Jackson a simple verbal warning.

"My girls couldn't stop thanking him and it made them smile....shout out to Officer Zimmerman at District 5," Jackson said on Facebook. "We appreciate it a lot."

Zimmerman stopped Jackson for not having proper registration when he noticed the children without any seat belts or car seats, the police department said.

When he asked her why, Jackson said she couldn't afford car seats at the time."With bills coming up and winter coming up, I have to get coats and boots and shoes for my kids," Jackson told CNN affiliate WTMJ . "So it was hard for me."

