17-year-old arrested after threatening school shooting on Facebook

(CNN) A 17-year-old male was arrested Monday for allegedly posting on Facebook that he would participate in a shooting at an Albany, New York, high school, police said.

The suspect allegedly posted the threat Sunday night, and was charged with making a terroristic threat Monday, Albany police spokesperson Steven Smith said.

The Facebook post went viral locally and resulted in multiple calls to the police department, Smith said. Police responded with an increased presence at Albany High School when students arrived on campus Monday morning.

Many students didn't even show up out of fear, Smith said.

The school also experienced a temporary lockdown Monday morning after a separate, unrelated call was placed, alleging that someone with a firearm was near the school, according to Smith.

