Man charged in New Hampshire church shooting accused of assaulting attorney

(CNN) The man who allegedly barged into a wedding at a New Hampshire church and shot the bride and a bishop has been charged with assaulting his attorney at a jail Monday, the state's attorney general said.

Dale Holloway, 37, was charged with first-degree assault after causing a serious head injury to his attorney, Michael Davidow, at the Hillsborough House of Corrections, said state Attorney General Gordon MacDonald in a press release.

CNN has reached out to Davidow for comment. There was no update on his condition Monday evening.

Holloway is accused of the October 12 shooting inside New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham that left 60-year-old Claire McMullen in the hospital with arm injuries and 75-year-old Stanley Choate in serious condition after he was shot in the chest, according to the attorney general's office.

The groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, was struck in the head with a weapon during the shooting and was treated and released from a local hospital, according to the attorney general's office.

