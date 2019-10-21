Breaking News

Battery or charger in luggage explodes at Chicago's Midway Airport

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 4:24 PM ET, Mon October 21, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)The bomb squad was called to Midway International Airport in Chicago on Monday after a cell phone battery or charger in someone's luggage exploded, police told CNN.

The incident was cleared by the squad and no one was injured, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.
The bag had been run over by a luggage vehicle and the item did not combust or explode on its own, he said.
"Thanks to everyone for being vigilant and to the firefighters, officers and technicians who assisted," Guglielmi said.
    There was no impact on flight traffic, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said.
    Read More
    The luggage was destined for a Volaris flight to Leon, Mexico, Chicago police said. There was no damage to the aircraft and minimal impact on airport operations, police said.

    CNN's Bill Kirkos and Greg Wallace contributed to this report.