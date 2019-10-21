A driver is rescued alive after his car is impaled by logs from a truck

(CNN) A Georgia driver made it out alive after he rear-ended a log truck, and his car was impaled by logs from the front windshield to the back window.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only minor injuries, Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O'Brien told CNN .

The driver apparently was leaning down to get something he dropped when he ran into the log truck, O'Brien said.

The department shared the images from the scene on its Facebook page

Firefighters had to cut through 30 to 40 logs with chainsaws before they could even start to cut open the car and rescue the man, O'Brein said. But after that, it only took about 10 to15 minutes to get the driver from the car.

Read More